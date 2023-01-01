Decatur man accused of growing cannabis at home

DECATUR — Gary G. Stiles is accused of running a cannabis-growing operation from his Decatur home and had branched out into magic mushrooms when the police came calling.
Stiles, 41, was arrested Dec. 12 after Decatur police served a search warrant on his home in the 1100 block of South Turner Court. He has yet to enter formal pleas on charges of producing and dealing in cannabis and is due to be arraigned in Macon County Circuit Court Jan. 13.
A sworn affidavit said police had Stiles and his home under surveillance before they served the search warrant. Officer Philip Ganley, who signed the affidavit, said Stiles freely confessed to running a cannabis cultivation operation for the last few years.
As more states legalize recreational cannabis use, it's important to recognize how legalization affects consumption.
Ganley said officers seized some 2,244 grams of cannabis (about 5 pounds) along with a digital scale and numerous boxes of plastic baggies found near the drug and the scale.
“Detectives located 15 hanging cannabis plants in Gary’s bedroom (that were drying out) and 23 potted cannabis plants were located growing in the basement of the residence,” said Ganley.
“Detectives also located two baggies of suspected psilocybin mushrooms which weighed a total of eight grams.”
Psilocybin or “magic” mushrooms have long been known for their hallucinogenic effects and are depicted in prehistoric cave art being used in religious ceremonies some 6,000 years ago.
A check of Macon County Jail records shows Stiles was freed Dec. 13 after posting a $1,500 bond on bail set at $15,000.
Updated mugshots from the Herald & Review
Joseph A. Williams
Joseph A. Williams faces preliminary charges of aggravated resisting a peace officer, obstruction of justice, possession of machine gun and weapon by a felon, aggravated discharge of a weapon and unlawful use of weapon, and attempted murder of a peace officer in connection with the shooting of a Decatur police officer on Jan. 8, 2022.
READ MORE
William A. Hosea
William A. Hosea faces preliminary charges of reckless discharge of a firearm and endangering the life of a child in connection with the Jan. 6 shooting of a 3-year-old child.
READ MORE
Randolph Hayes
Randolph Hayes is pleading not guilty to a charge of burglary. Prosecutors allege he stole a landline phone and then tried to sell it back to the victim. He was on parole at the time after having been convicted of an earlier burglary offense.
TONY REID
Byron D. Theus
Byron D. Theus Jr. is pleading not guilty to multiple counts of home invasion,
armed robbery and aggravated kidnapping in connection with a home invasion the night of Nov. 20, 2018. READ MORE
Jetrevius O. Jarrett
Jetrevius O. Jarrett has been arrested on first-degree murder charges in connection with the fatal Christmas Eve shooting of Efrem O. Jones.
READ MORE
Phillip Gehrken
Phillip J. Gehrken, 52, of Forsyth has pleaded not guilty to three alternate counts of first degree murder stemming from the July 11 fatal shooting of 51-year-old victim Kevin Cooper.
READ THE STORY HERE.
Emmanuel White
Emmanuel White, 18, is charged in Moultrie County with two counts of armed violence, possession of a stolen firearm, unlawful possession of a stolen/converted motor vehicle, possession of methamphetamine and defacing identification marks on a firearm.
READ THE STORY
Defendant was sentenced to 36 months probation in November after pleading guilty to possession of a stolen firearm in a plea deal that saw all other charges dismissed. He was also sentenced to 149 days in jail with credit for 149 days already served.
Aaron L. Hand
Aaron L. Hand, 33, was sentenced to 14 years in prison Jan. 20 after pleading guilty to a charge of committing aggravated kidnapping while armed with a knife. The case dates to Jan. 13, 2021, when Hand, a registered sex predator, tried to abduct a female customer of the Macon gas station where he was then working.
Contact Tony Reid at (217) 421-7977. Follow him on Twitter: @TonyJReid
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!