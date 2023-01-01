Decatur man accused of growing cannabis at home

DECATUR — Gary G. Stiles is accused of running a cannabis-growing operation from his Decatur home and had branched out into magic mushrooms when the police came calling.

Stiles, 41, was arrested Dec. 12 after Decatur police served a search warrant on his home in the 1100 block of South Turner Court. He has yet to enter formal pleas on charges of producing and dealing in cannabis and is due to be arraigned in Macon County Circuit Court Jan. 13.

A sworn affidavit said police had Stiles and his home under surveillance before they served the search warrant. Officer Philip Ganley, who signed the affidavit, said Stiles freely confessed to running a cannabis cultivation operation for the last few years.

Ganley said officers seized some 2,244 grams of cannabis (about 5 pounds) along with a digital scale and numerous boxes of plastic baggies found near the drug and the scale.

“Detectives located 15 hanging cannabis plants in Gary’s bedroom (that were drying out) and 23 potted cannabis plants were located growing in the basement of the residence,” said Ganley.

“Detectives also located two baggies of suspected psilocybin mushrooms which weighed a total of eight grams.”

Psilocybin or “magic” mushrooms have long been known for their hallucinogenic effects and are depicted in prehistoric cave art being used in religious ceremonies some 6,000 years ago.

A check of Macon County Jail records shows Stiles was freed Dec. 13 after posting a $1,500 bond on bail set at $15,000.

