 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Decatur man accused of growing cannabis at home

  • 0

DECATUR — Gary G. Stiles is accused of running a cannabis-growing operation from his Decatur home and had branched out into magic mushrooms when the police came calling.

Stiles, 41, was arrested Dec. 12 after Decatur police served a search warrant on his home in the 1100 block of South Turner Court. He has yet to enter formal pleas on charges of producing and dealing in cannabis and is due to be arraigned in Macon County Circuit Court Jan. 13.

Stiles

Stiles.

A sworn affidavit said police had Stiles and his home under surveillance before they served the search warrant. Officer Philip Ganley, who signed the affidavit, said Stiles freely confessed to running a cannabis cultivation operation for the last few years.

As more states legalize recreational cannabis use, it's important to recognize how legalization affects consumption.

Ganley said officers seized some 2,244 grams of cannabis (about 5 pounds) along with a digital scale and numerous boxes of plastic baggies found near the drug and the scale.

People are also reading…

“Detectives located 15 hanging cannabis plants in Gary’s bedroom (that were drying out) and 23 potted cannabis plants were located growing in the basement of the residence,” said Ganley.

“Detectives also located two baggies of suspected psilocybin mushrooms which weighed a total of eight grams.”

Decatur man armed with beer and gun gets 3 years

Psilocybin or “magic” mushrooms have long been known for their hallucinogenic effects and are depicted in prehistoric cave art being used in religious ceremonies some 6,000 years ago.

A check of Macon County Jail records shows Stiles was freed Dec. 13 after posting a $1,500 bond on bail set at $15,000.

Contact Tony Reid at (217) 421-7977. Follow him on Twitter: @TonyJReid

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

How Pope Benedict strengthened relations between Church and Jewish people

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News