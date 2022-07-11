Decatur man accused of gun threat and choking attack now jailed, police report

DECATUR — A Decatur man accused of pointing a gun in the face of one male victim and grabbing a woman by the throat in the same incident is now housed in the Macon County Jail, police report.

The 27-year-old man had been sought by Decatur Police after patrol officers responded to reports of trouble and violence outside a house in the 3500 block of North Charles Street around 1 a.m. June 17. A sworn affidavit said the man was found and arrested July 6.

Officer Clayton Zilz, who signed the affidavit, said the suspect had been staying at the house but the officer did not explain his relationship with the people who live there.

Zilz said a neighbor had arrived to ask why his daughter’s bicycle was parked in front of the house; the suspect had stepped out to confront him and an argument ensued.

“(The neighbor) advised he started to leave when (the man) pulled out a semi-automatic pistol from his waistband,” said Zilz. “(The neighbor) advised that he pointed the gun at (the neighbor’s) head.”

The neighbor then grabbed the bicycle and fled. A 67-year-old woman who lived in the house came out in time, she said, to see the man tucking the pistol back into the waistband of his pants.

“(She) said he told her she needed to take him somewhere,” said Zilz. “She said she told him ‘no’ and he placed his hand on her neck and pushed her up against a car. She said this made it difficult for her to breathe and her throat later became sore.”

The woman told police the suspect had then grabbed her car keys from inside the house and left, taking her car without her permission.

Zilz said a check of records showed the man is currently on parole, having pleaded guilty to a charge of burglary in Macon County Circuit Court in 2020 and received a sentence of four years in prison.

He now faces new preliminary charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, possession of a firearm by a felon, aggravated domestic battery and motor vehicle theft.

He is being held in lieu of bail set at $200,000, which means he must post a bond of $20,000 to be freed.

All preliminary charges are subject to review by the state attorney’s office.