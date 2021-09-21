Decatur man accused of keeping woman prisoner now faces more charges

DECATUR — Matthew L. Keith, the Decatur man already pleading not guilty to charges he used a bizarre portable wall to keep a female roommate prisoner in his house, is due in court Wednesday on multiple counts alleging he committed domestic battery.

Keith, 37, faces a preliminary hearing in Macon County Circuit Court on charges of aggravated domestic battery involving strangulation, domestic battery causing bodily harm and domestic battery.

He had been arrested in May and, while in the jail, his father had been mowing his son’s property and called police after believing he had found home-made bombs.

Secretary of State Bomb Squad technicians were called in and finally determined the devices were hoaxes after examining and subjecting them to X-ray analysis.

Keith remains held in the Macon County Jail with bail set at $20,000, meaning he must post a bond of $2,000 to be released. He had earlier been arrested in February after a 37-year-old woman living at his Decatur home had alerted authorities that Keith had locked her in a closet.

“She also mentioned he may be armed with a machete and a firearm,” said Decatur police Officer Jacquelyn Danner in a sworn affidavit.

Officers arrived to check on her welfare and that is when Danner said she saw a “make-shift movable wall” Keith had constructed out of drywall mounted to a movable wooden frame. The mobile wall was parked in a hallway and was “as tall and wide as the hallway,” the officer said.

After noticing screw holes in multiple areas of the hallway, Danner said the woman told her what the wall was used for: “(She) later admitted Matthew screwed the wall into place blocking her from exiting her bedroom,” Danner added. The officer described the woman as a long-time friend of Keith who had been living with him for the previous five months.

“She also did not have access to the bathroom, kitchen or main exits of the residence when locked behind the wall,” Danner said. “She advised she yelled at Matthew to let her out but he kept stating ‘Not until you tell me what I want to hear.’ She said she was locked behind the wall for approximately 15 to 20 minutes.”

Police searched the house after arresting Keith and, while finding no guns, did seize two machetes they discovered tucked under the living room couch.

