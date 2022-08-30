Decatur man accused of pulling gun during argument

DECATUR — A Decatur man accused of pulling a gun during an argument and threatening to “shoot-up” a victim’s house is now facing multiple weapons charges.

David L. Bratcher, 48, is scheduled to appear for a preliminary hearing Wednesday in Macon County Circuit Court on charges of the aggravated unlawful use of a weapon and being an armed habitual criminal. He has yet to enter a formal plea.

A sworn affidavit from Decatur police said Bratcher was involved in an argument with a 50-year-old man on the afternoon of July 19 in the 1700 block of North 32nd Street. The affidavit said the disagreement involved Bratcher’s son but did not list the precise details of the dispute.

“(The victim) stated during a verbal argument… David threatened to shoot up his house,” said Officer Jacob Stewart, who signed the affidavit.

“(The victim) stated at one point David walked back to his car at the end of the driveway, reached into his vehicle and retrieved a silver and black semi-automatic handgun. (The victim) stated David never pointed the gun at him but he was taken aback by David having the gun.”

A 48-year-old witness is quoted as telling police he confirmed the victim’s version of events and saw Bratcher holding the handgun at his side but never pointing it at anyone.

The affidavit said police found and arrested the defendant on the evening of Aug. 10. His bail was set at $100,000 and he bonded out of the Macon County Jail with a $10,000 payment on Aug. 25. His bail conditions forbid him contact with the victim or his home address.