Decatur man accused of spitting in face of cops before threatening to kill them

DECATUR — A Decatur man who spit in the face of one police officer and then threatened to kill him and several of his colleagues was booked on multiple charges, a sworn affidavit said.

Decatur Police said they encountered the 24-year-old man after being called to an apartment in the 4800 block of North Martin Luther King Jr. Drive around 4:30 a.m. July 3.

The affidavit said the man was standing outside the door and became aggressive and refused to move to let police inside to check the welfare of a woman who had made a 911 call.

Officer Tanner Brummitt, who signed the affidavit, said the man had to be secured in handcuffs to get him moved out of the way and continued to struggle as police tried to subdue him.

“(He) then looked towards me and spit in my face,” said Brummitt. “When he did this, I received his sputum in my eyes and in my mouth. He continued to yell explicit comments towards officers.”

Brummitt said police had to take the man to the ground to try and control him as he continued to act aggressively and issue a series of threats.

“He made statements to DPD officers of something to the effect of ‘I’m going to kill you’ several times throughout our interaction with him,” the officer added.

Once inside the apartment, Brummitt said, police found an 18-year-old woman who said she had dated the man for two years but didn’t live with him. Brummitt said the woman, who had torn clothes and cuts and scratches over her body, said the man had arrived at the apartment and attacked and beaten her.

She had defended herself by stabbing the man in the shoulder with a small kitchen knife and Brummitt said he noted blood spattered along the walls of the apartment. The man was taken to the hospital after his arrest but Brummitt said a doctor described him as “aggressive” and refusing help.

The man was later booked on preliminary charges of aggravated battery to a peace officer, resisting and obstructing police and domestic battery. Macon County Jail records show he was released later the same day of his arrest after posting a $1,000 bond on bail set at $10,000.

All preliminary charges are subject to review by the state attorney’s office.