DECATUR — A Decatur man bought a mini bulldozer for $60,000, tried to pay for it with a bounced check and then sold it to someone else before stealing it back again, police report.

A sworn affidavit said the customer the 36-year-old man sold it to also paid $60,000 for the John Deere bulldozer on May 3, 2022. He agreed to lend it back to the man on Nov. 5 after he had said he needed to borrow it, and told Macon County Sheriff’s Office deputies he has not seen the man or the bulldozer since.

After multiple text messages went unanswered, the customer finally filed a complaint with police on Jan. 4, and the man was found and arrested Feb. 12 and booked on a preliminary charge of theft.

The affidavit said police investigations discovered the man had bought the bulldozer Jan. 28, 2022, from Roland Machinery, a used equipment dealer in Springfield.

“(The man) attempted to pay Roland with a $60,000 check which bounced three separate times,” said the affidavit. “(The man) eventually delivered the (bulldozer) back to Roland Machinery on Nov. 5. This was the day he had requested to borrow it (from the man he had resold it to)…”

Police quoted the man as denying buying the machine from Roland and then stating he “did not wish to speak any further regarding the incident.”

A check of Macon County Jail records show the man was released from custody Feb. 14 after paying a $1,500 bond on bail set at $15,000. His bail conditions order him to stay away from the man to whom he resold the bulldozer.

All preliminary charges are subject to review by the office of the state's attorney.

