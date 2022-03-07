Decatur man accused of torching his brother's home

DECATUR — A Decatur man is jailed on a preliminary charge of arson after the State Fire Marshal said he torched the home of his brother in the 2800 block of East Harrison Avenue.

A sworn affidavit said the 48-year-old suspect was arrested by a law enforcement officer with the fire marshal’s office on the morning of the fire, March 4.

The affidavit said a neighbor heard screaming at 5 a.m. and described the man, who lives nearby and across the street from his brother, as crisscrossing the road between his own house and his brother’s residence.

“(The neighbor) said he heard (the suspect) tell his brother that he was going to light his house on fire, and he went back into his residence for one to two minutes before returning to his brother’s,” the affidavit said.

“(The neighbor) said he opened his door and stepped out on his porch to observe the curtains on fire at (the victim’s ) residence. He said he looked across the street and observed (the brothers) on the ground fighting and heard (the suspect) say ‘I told you I was going to light it, I need a (expletive) fire extinguisher.’”

The neighbor said the house appeared engulfed in fire and reports from the Decatur Fire Department said the home was badly damaged. The bill for repairs and replacement to the structure and contents was estimated at a total of $18,000.

“It burned the living room and the kitchen up pretty good from what I could tell,” Deputy Fire Chief Jim Ohl told the Herald & Review on Monday. “The home was not habitable.”

A check of Macon County Jail records Monday showed the arrested brother remained held in custody in lieu of bail set at $50,000, requiring a bond payment of $5,000 for him to be released.

All preliminary charges are subject to review by the state's attorney’s office.

