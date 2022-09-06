Decatur man accused of trying to beat his girlfriend to death

DECATUR — A sworn affidavit paints a frightening picture of what police allege was a jealous Decatur man’s attempt to beat and kick his girlfriend to death.

Carlos I. Saucedo-Nava inflicted injuries so severe on the 27-year-old victim, police say, that she suffered multiple facial fractures in the Saturday attack. She was airlifted to a hospital in Springfield and Decatur police report that she remains in critical condition.

The affidavit said police went to a home in the 1000 block of North Hill Avenue and found what was described as a blood-spattered crime scene in Saucedo-Nava’s bedroom.

The 26-year-old suspect was arrested there and is quoted as telling police he had become angry after going through the cellphone of the woman he has dated off and on for the last two years and found she had sent pictures to another man.

“Carlos said he became so angry that he started punching (her) in the head/face area with a closed right fist,” said Detective Brad Hall, who signed the affidavit.

“Carlos said he hit her approximately eight times in the face and caused her to fall to the ground. Carlos admitted to kicking her in the face with his right foot while wearing shoes.”

Hall said the victim’s family received a call from Saucedo-Nava after the attack asking them to come and pick the victim up. Her family is quoted as telling police they could hear the victim in the background during the call saying “he beat me up really good.”

The victim’s 47-year-old mother told police they arrived and Saucedo-Nava walked her daughter out of the house and it was “immediately obvious she had been severely beaten.”

Hall, writing in the affidavit, continued: “(The mother) said as they were getting (her daughter) in the car, Carlos spit on her and flipped them off.”

They drove straight to the hospital where Hall said police got to see the victim as medical staff were prepping her for the airlift to Springfield Memorial Hospital.

“DPD officers observed massive swelling to her head, bleeding from her right ear and she was being intubated by medical staff as a result of these injuries,” Hall said. “DMH staff said she had a right eye/orbital socket fracture… A DMH nurse advised that she did mumble the name 'Carlos' to her when arriving at the hospital.”

Saucedo-Nava was booked on a preliminary charge of attempted murder and remained held Tuesday in the Macon County Jail. His bail is set at $1 million, meaning he must post a bond of $100,000 to be released.

Macon County Circuit Court records show Saucedo-Nava pleaded guilty in April of 2021 to committing domestic battery while having a prior domestic battery conviction. He was sentenced to 24 months probation and was also ordered to undergo a mental health evaluation.

All preliminary charges are subject to review by the office of the state’s attorney.