Decatur man accuses wife of stealing and breaks her wrist, police say

DECATUR — Police said a Decatur man confronted his wife after she had been out for an evening of gambling, accused her of stealing money and credit cards from him, and then broke her wrist.

A sworn affidavit said the 52-year-old woman had just come back from the hospital when Decatur police officers spoke to her the night of July 6, and she had a cast encasing her left forearm.

The woman is quoted as saying she had returned from gambling around 7:30 p.m. and had gone down to the basement of her home to do some laundry. Her 53-year-old husband had confronted her there, and they got into a heated argument that lasted some five minutes.

“(She) advised after the argument, (he) reached for her left arm, grabbed it with his right hand and pulled/twisted it,” said Officer Nicholas Stankiewicz, who signed the affidavit.

“She advised this caused her to fall to the floor and break her wrist. She said while she was on the ground, he approached her and used his right foot to kick her in her right shin. She said after this she left for HSHS St. Mary’s Hospital.”

Stankiewicz said he questioned the husband, who did not deny “pushing her into the washing machine, causing her to fall to the ground.”

The man was booked on a preliminary charge of committing domestic battery while having three previous domestic battery convictions. Macon County Circuit Court records show that after his last conviction in 2012, he was sentenced to 18 months probation, fined $200 and sentenced to three days in the Macon County Jail with credit for three days served.

He was also ordered to complete the “Batterer's Intervention Program.”

A check of jail records showed the man was released later the same day of his arrest, after posting a $500 bond on bail set at $5,000. His bail conditions forbid him to have contact with his wife or go to their home.

All preliminary charges are subject to review by the state's attorney’s office.