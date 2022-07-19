Decatur man admits child rape in case that dates back 12 years

DECATUR — A Decatur man has confessed to raping a child in a case that dates back 12 years, and the confession was made Monday, the day his trial was due to start.

George L. Clark, 30, appeared in Macon County Circuit Court and announced he was accepting a plea deal negotiated by his defense attorney, Susan Moorehead.

Clark told Presiding Judge Thomas Griffith he was admitting to a charge of aggravated criminal sexual abuse involving a then 8-year-old male victim. The judge then agreed as part of the plea deal to dismiss a further charge of predatory criminal sexual assault.

Clark, who has been held in the Macon County Jail since his arrest on Aug. 26, 2021, is scheduled to be sentenced Sept. 7. He is being held in lieu of bail set at $150,000, requiring him to post a bond of $15,000 to be released.

A sworn affidavit from Decatur police about the case said the allegations against Clark first came to light in April of 2018 when the victim, then aged 16, told police he had been raped eight years previously on overnight visits to a house where Clark was present.

The victim described, on several occasions, drinking a glass of tea before going to bed and then, the next thing he knew, waking up the following morning with anal pain and soreness. On one occasion, he told police, he had awakened while being raped by Clark.

The victim described to police a distinctive birthmark on Clark’s anatomy as proof of his version of what happened. Clark confirmed to police the description of what he called a “birthmark” was accurate.

“George talked about having a bad memory and did not remember if anything happened,” according to Officer James Wrigley, who signed the affidavit and questioned the defendant.

On another occasion during further questioning, Wrigley said Clark had admitted sexually assaulting the child upon waking up after what he had described as a “night terror episode.”

The affidavit did not explain why the victim had waited so long to tell police about the assaults he suffered.