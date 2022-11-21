Decatur man admits trying to stab his girlfriend to death

DECATUR — Two days after bonding out of jail for battering his long-time Decatur girlfriend, Manolito D. Conner did his best to stab the woman to death in a frenzied attack.

A Decatur police sworn affidavit said Conner was furious after his 37-year-old girlfriend, the mother of three of his children, had taken out an order of protection against him.

That was issued on Sept. 9, the day before Conner was released on $5,000 bail from the Macon County Jail after posting a $500 bond.

The affidavit said Conner, 54, confronted the victim outside Decatur’s Oasis Day and Resource Center for the homeless on the afternoon of Sept. 12 and hurled a “smoke bomb” under her vehicle while threatening to kill her before killing himself.

The affidavit said he then chased the terrified woman inside the building, forced his way into the nurse’s room where she had taken refuge, and stabbed her multiple times all over her body with a long-bladed knife.

Conner, who had been pleading not guilty, changed his mind Monday and appeared in Macon County Circuit Court admitting to a charge of attempted first degree murder.

The admission was part of a plea deal negotiated by his defense attorney, Susan Moorehead, that saw one alternate attempted murder charge and a charge of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon dismissed by Judge Jeffrey Geisler.

Summarizing the case against Conner, Assistant Macon County State’s Attorney David Perry said the attempted murder charge was justified by the severity of the wounds inflicted on the victim. “She had multiple lacerations throughout her body and they were considered life-threatening due to her right lung filling up with blood,” he told the judge.

After checking with Conner that he wanted to go ahead with the plea deal, Geisler warned him that the sentence he faces ranges from a minimum of six years to a maximum of 30 years, to be served at 85%.

“And this is an open plea which means the court is the one that is going to determine what your sentence will be,” Geisler told Conner. “Is that your understanding of the agreement on your case?”

“Yes, sir,” the defendant replied.

Geisler then ordered a pre-sentence report and scheduled a sentencing hearing for Jan. 23. Conner remains in custody in the jail with his bail now set at $1 million.