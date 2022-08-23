 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Decatur man appears to have choked to death in camper fire, coroner reports

DECATUR — The Decatur man whose body was found in the burned-out remains of the travel camper where he lived appears to have choked to death on smoke and fumes, Macon County Coroner Michael E. Day reported Tuesday.

The remains of Cory J. Ballinger, 49, were recovered early Sunday morning by firefighters after a blaze ripped through the camper where it was parked behind the 1400 block of North 27th Street.

Day said the results of toxicology and other tests are pending but there was no sign of foul play in the death. “There was absolutely no indication of traumatic injury and no indication of violent assault,” added Day.

“Also, there was no indication of infection or of tumor.”

The cause of the fire remains under investigation by the Office of the State Fire Marshal and Day said an inquest is pending.

Contact Tony Reid at (217) 421-7977. Follow him on Twitter: @TonyJReid

