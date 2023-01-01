Decatur man armed with beer and gun gets 3 years

DECATUR — Detrich L. Barbee, who bumped into a police patrol while strolling through a Decatur “high-crime area” carrying an open cup of beer in one hand and having a semi-automatic handgun tucked into his sweatshirt, has been sent to prison for three years.

Barbee, 42, appeared in Macon County Circuit Court Dec. 29 and pleaded guilty to being a felon in possession of a weapon.

A sworn Decatur police affidavit said Barbee had met members of the police department’s Community Action Team about 11:30 p.m. Sept. 5 in the 1200 block of North Union Street.

CAT patrols particularly target weapons offenses and Officer Clayton Zilz, who signed the affidavit, described that area of North Union Street as plagued by crime involving guns and drugs.

“During a Mirandized interview, Detrich advised he was carrying the handgun for protection and stated he had purchased the firearm a few months prior from a firearms store in Covington, Tennessee,” Zilz said.

The gun was described as loaded and Barbee had a spare loaded magazine inside a gun holster clipped to the waistband of his jeans. Zilz said he had seen the outline of the gun in Barbee’s sweatshirt pocket as the defendant was walking along.

Barbee’s criminal record shows six prior felony convictions for offenses ranging from theft to drug dealing, and he is not allowed to possess firearms.

Judge Rodney Forbes said Barbee’s sentence will be served at 50% and he was given credit against the sentence for time spent in custody since his arrest through the date of his sentencing.

