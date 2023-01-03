Decatur man armed with machine gun gets 7 year sentence

DECATUR — Michael Q. McNabb, who terrorized a Decatur woman by standing outside her home and aiming a machine gun at her house, was sentenced to seven years in prison Tuesday.

McNabb, 30, took a plea deal in Macon County Circuit Court negotiated by defense attorney Caleb Brown and admitted to having been a felon in possession of a weapon. Prosecutors agreed to the prison term out of a sentencing range of from six to 30 years.

A sworn Decatur police affidavit said the case dates to the evening of Sept. 9 when officers had been called to the 22-year-old woman’s home in the 800 block of East Leafland Avenue.

She is quoted as saying a man later identified as McNabb arrived outside and hammered on her front door. “(She) said the male… yelled something similar to ‘Come the (expletive) outside right now’,” said Officer Clayton Zilz, who signed the affidavit.

“(She) said the male… pulled out a black handgun and pointed it toward (her home). She said she then ran away from the window to hide…”

The affidavit gave no motive for McNabb’s actions but said police soon traced him to a house in the 1300 block of North Morgan Street. Zilz said McNabb was standing near the front porch when members of the police department’s Community Action Team, which targets gun crime, pulled into the driveway with emergency lights flashing.

McNabb was described as quickly disappearing inside the house before coming out again moments later and shutting the door behind him. He was arrested, police obtained a warrant, and a search of the house revealed a “black tactical fanny pack” dumped on a bed.

“Inside the fanny pack, officers located a loaded Glock 9mm handgun with a loaded 24-round magazine,” Zilz said.

“The Glock was also equipped with an aftermarket attachment to the back plate, known as an ‘Auto Sear’ or ‘Switch’, which officers know convert Glock handguns into fully automatic machine guns.”

McNabb is a convicted felon who is not allowed to possess firearms. A check of court records shows his last conviction was in McLean County in 2018 when he was sentenced to two years in prison for aggravated battery involving strangulation.

In passing sentence Tuesday, Judge Jeffrey Geisler agreed to recommend McNabb for drug abuse treatment while he is incarcerated.

Updated mugshots from the Herald & Review Joseph A. Williams William A. Hosea Randolph Hayes Byron D. Theus Jetrevius O. Jarrett Phillip Gehrken Emmanuel White Aaron L. Hand