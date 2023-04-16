DECATUR — Joseph A. Brown, who cycled around Decatur armed with a flare gun modified to fire shotgun shells and attacked a cop when he was caught, has been sent to prison for 14 years.

Brown had been due to face a jury trial April 10 but suddenly changed his mind and took a plea deal negotiated by Chief Public Defender Michelle Sanders.

Brown, 31, of Decatur, had appeared in Macon County Circuit Court April 4 and pleaded guilty to being a felon in possession of a weapon and the aggravated battery of a peace officer.

Judge Jeffrey Geisler had sentenced him to 14 years on the weapons charge and an additional six years for attacking an officer, but ordered the terms to be served concurrently. The judge dismissed a further charge accusing Brown of being an armed habitual criminal.

A sworn affidavit from the Decatur Police Department said patrol officers had encountered Brown around 1:30 a.m. Oct. 13, after responding to a call from a frightened cashier in the Huck’s convenience store at 204 N. 22nd St.

Officer Nicholas Stankiewicz, who signed the affidavit, said the cashier had become alarmed after watching Brown cruising around the business on his bicycle while armed with the gun.

Stankiewicz said the defendant was still orbiting the lot when police arrived, but soon took off after ignoring commands to stop. He later abandoned the bike but was chased down on foot, and was accused of kicking an officer in the knee while being walked back to a squad car after being handcuffed.

Police later examined the flare gun Brown was armed with. “Inside the barrel of the flare gun was a converted barrel with a live .410 shotgun shell,” said Stankiewicz.

“Brown also had on his person a brown leather holster that was attached to his belt, and it appeared to fit the (flare) gun.”

Brown was quoted as telling police he had run from them because he was on parole and knew he would be in trouble if caught with any kind of weapon. Court records show he has multiple convictions for burglary and had been sentenced to six years in prison in September 2020 after pleading guilty to another burglary charge.

