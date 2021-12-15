Decatur man arraigned on charges he inflicted terrible injuries on baby

DECATUR — Christopher M. Pulliam, the Decatur man accused of repeatedly hitting an 8-month-old baby in the head and inflicting terrible injuries, was arraigned Wednesday on three counts of aggravated battery causing permanent disability.

Pulliam, 34, has yet to formally enter a plea on the charges filed by the state attorney’s office.

Judge Rodney Forbes found him to be indigent and appointed a lawyer from the public defender’s office to represent him. Forbes then scheduled a preliminary hearing back in his court on Dec. 29 when he will decide if there is probable cause to try Pulliam.

Recommended for you…

A sworn Decatur police affidavit about the case said the alarm was raised Dec. 6 when the baby’s grandmother, who is his legal guardian, brought the child to Decatur Memorial Hospital after he stopped breathing.

Detective James Knierim, who signed the affidavit, said the grandmother had earlier noticed “a soft spot” and swelling on the side of the baby’s head. She had seen this after picking the baby up from the home of her daughter, the baby’s aunt, who lives with Pulliam, her fiancé, and had been babysitting.

Police later questioned Pulliam who said he had no idea how the baby came to be injured. But the baby’s aunt gave police access to surveillance camera footage shot in her home which showed Pulliam hitting the crying baby in the head on Nov. 30 as he sat in a swing in the living room.

Knierim said Pulliam can be seen looking towards the back of the room, where the aunt is located, before striking the blow.

“In the video, you can see (the baby’s) head jolt and move along with the baby swing (made to swing side to side) and move backwards because of the strike," the detective said.

The detective described the baby continuing to scream and cry, prompting another attack from Pulliam. “Christopher steps over into the middle of the living room and grabs a blanket and holds it up between (the baby) and where (the aunt) is at and is seen striking (the baby) three more times,” added Knierim.

The detective said the aunt is then seen to come into the room and start comforting the baby while Pulliam makes a loud “ugh yell” of frustration. Later that day, when the baby is screaming and crying again, Pulliam is recorded saying “How about you stop being a (expletive) screaming, crying baby?”

More surveillance footage from Dec. 3 shows the baby crying in the living room and this time Pulliam is recorded standing over him and hitting the child twice with glow sticks he is holding.

The aunt is also quoted as telling police she had reviewed more surveillance footage from Nov. 30 that showed Pulliam throwing something at the baby and striking him. “(She) said she had confronted Christopher about this right before detectives arrived and he told her he threw a pillow and it didn’t strike him,” Knierim said.

“(She) said Christopher made her delete the video so detectives wouldn’t see it and get the wrong idea. (She) said the video showed Christopher throwing something — she couldn’t tell what it was — and striking (the baby) with it.”

The affidavit said the baby was being cared for in the pediatric intensive care center at HSHS St. John’s Children’s Hospital in Springfield. He has been intubated and sedated into a medically-induced coma.

Pulliam remained in the Macon County Jail Wednesday with bail set at $500,000, meaning he must post a bond of $50,000 to be released. The jail said he is being held in “protective custody.”

Contact Tony Reid at (217) 421-7977. Follow him on Twitter: @TonyJReid

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.