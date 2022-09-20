Decatur man arrested after opening fire with BB gun at neighbor's window, police said

DECATUR — Police said a Decatur man banned from having contact with his neighbor by a “no stalking order” decided to violate it by opening fire at the neighbor’s bedroom window with a BB rifle.

A sworn affidavit from Decatur police said the 59-year-old man, defiant to the last, yelled out to his watching neighbor “Hey, have a nice night; it’s your last” as he was hauled off to the Macon County Jail.

The affidavit said the trouble flared around 10 p.m. Aug. 28 in the 1500 block of South Fairview Avenue where the man and his 56-year-old male neighbor live in adjacent trailer homes.

The neighbor is quoted as telling police he was lying in his bedroom when he heard two distinct “plinking sounds” coming from his bedroom window.

“He stated he looked outside the window and observed (the man) walking eastbound through the yard away from the window carrying a small dark rifle in his right hand,” the affidavit said.

Patrol officers checked the neighbor’s bedroom and found two “circular defects” to the outer pane of the double glazed window.

Officers said they then questioned the man who said he didn’t own any firearms but did possess a BB rifle. Police said it matched the description of the weapon the neighbor had seen but the man denied using it to damage the window.

Police said they checked records and found the active no stalking order issued against the man with the neighbor as the protected party. The order said the man is “prohibited from contacting the petitioner in any way.”

The man was booked on preliminary charges of criminal damage and violation of the no stalking order before yelling out his threatening comment to the neighbor, police said.

Jail records show the man was released Aug. 31 after posting a $1,000 bond on bail set at $10,000. His bail conditions bar contact with the neighbor and order him to observe the no stalking order.

All preliminary charges are subject to review by the state’s attorney's office.