Decatur man arrested after sending video threats to kill, police report

DECATUR — Police report that a Decatur man who sent an ex-girlfriend and mother of his child videos with messages like “I’m going to gut you like a fish” was arrested on a preliminary charge of making threats to kill.

A sworn affidavit from Decatur police said the 25-year-old man sent several threatening video messages around 1 a.m. on Dec. 2.

Officer Randy Clem, who signed the affidavit, said the 18-year-old woman played the videos for police to watch. Clem describes another of the videos warning the woman “You’re going to die tonight. I’ll stab you in the neck.”

The affidavit said police found and arrested the man on the afternoon of Dec. 13 at an address in Decatur. Macon County Jail records show he was released the next day after posting a $5,000 bond on bail set at $50,000. His bail conditions order him to stay away from the woman and her home and not to contact her.

All preliminary charges are subject to review by the state's attorney’s office.

