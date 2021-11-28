Decatur man arrested after threatening to shoot up occupied home, police report

DECATUR — An armed Decatur man who stood outside a house yelling, “I’m going to shoot everyone and air this place out,” was arrested and jailed, police report.

A sworn affidavit from Decatur police said the incident happened in the 400 block of South Seigel Street the evening of Nov. 21. The man’s 18-year-old ex-girlfriend, and mother of his child, was in the house along with two other men, both aged 18, and a 43-year-old woman.

Officer Megan Welge, who signed the affidavit, said officers confronted the suspect who first tried to walk away from them and then struggled as he was secured in handcuffs.

Welge said police found the man was armed with a 9mm pistol with a loaded magazine and a live round in the chamber. “The weapon had previously been reported stolen through this police department,” she added.

He was booked on preliminary charges of the unlawful use of a weapon, possession of a stolen firearm, aggravated assault and resisting/obstructing a peace officer.

A check of Macon County Jail records Sunday showed the man remained in custody with bail set at $75,000, meaning he must post a bond of $7,500 to be freed.

All preliminary charges are subject to review by the state's attorney’s office.

