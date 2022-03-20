Decatur man arrested for battery and burglary

DECATUR — A Decatur man described in police reports as being “obsessed” with his ex-girlfriend is now accused of battering her and breaking into her home.

The 48-year-old woman is quoted in a sworn affidavit as saying the man, aged 50, is the father of her daughter but they haven’t been together for 30 years.

“(She) advised he has recently been showing up randomly wanting to hang out with her since she recently broke up with her boyfriend,” said the affidavit, signed by Officer Gregory Clark.

“She said she has been told by several people that he is ‘obsessed’ with her but she has no desire to be with him.”

The woman said he had shown up at her home Feb. 25 and repeatedly tried to kiss her. When she shoved him away, he was described as grabbing her by the neck and lifting her into the air before throwing her to the ground; she fled in her car after sustaining an injury to her right knee.

The woman is quoted as telling police she noticed her house key was missing and the next morning she got a phone alert from her home security system. “She pulled up her app and viewed the live footage from her living room camera,” said Clark. “Upon doing so, she observed the father of her daughter walking around the inside of her house.”

Police viewed the surveillance video footage themselves and said they saw the man had exposed himself and appeared to be performing a sex act on himself as he wandered from room to room.

“(He) is also observed eating from an open bag of Doritos while in the living room,” added Clark. “(The woman) said she believes he was waiting for her to return home.”

The man was arrested Feb. 28 and booked on preliminary charges of domestic battery and residential burglary. Clark said a check of his criminal record reveals five previous domestic battery convictions.

A check of Macon County Jail records Sunday showed the man remained in custody with bail set at $50,000, meaning he must post a bond of $5,000 to be freed.

All preliminary charges are subject to review by the state's attorney’s office.

