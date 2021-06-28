Decatur man arrested for home invasion and battery, police report

DECATUR — A sworn affidavit said a Decatur man smashed his way into his ex-girlfriend’s home and repeatedly punched her in the head, leaving her with bleeding wounds before he fled.

The affidavit said the attack happened on the night of May 2 at the woman’s home in the 900 block of East Wood Street. Decatur Police said they found and arrested the 39-year-old man June 23 and he was booked on preliminary charges of home invasion and domestic battery.

The affidavit signed by Officer Tim Wittmer said the 34-year-old ex-girlfriend had dated the man for about a year before the relationship ended five months ago. She had been at home around 11:21 p.m. when she heard a “loud bang” on the side door of her house.

“(She) stated she went towards the sound and was confronted by (the ex-boyfriend) in the kitchen of the residence,” Wittmer said. “She stated she saw that he had kicked in the side door. She stated he immediately attacked her and punched her repeatedly. She stated she fell down and he continued to strike her.”

The man then fled, leaving the woman with a bleeding nose and a split and bleeding lower lip. Police noted the woman’s wounds and recorded them with digital photographs.

The man, who also faces unrelated earlier charges of armed violence, being an armed habitual criminal and dealing in heroin, remained in the Macon County Jail Monday with bail set at $455,000, meaning he must post a bond of $45,500 to be freed.

If he does make bail, he is ordered to stay away from his former girlfriend and her home. A Macon County Circuit Court order also requires him to be fitted with an electronic device to monitor his movements when he leaves the jail.

All preliminary charges are subject to review by the state attorney’s office.

Contact Tony Reid at (217) 421-7977. Follow him on Twitter: @TonyJReid

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.