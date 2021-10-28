Decatur man arrested for shooting at vehicle on Brush College Road

DECATUR — Police said a man fired a firearm at another vehicle on Brush College Road on Sept. 22 after dropping someone off at Richland Community College.

A sworn affidavit from the Decatur Police Department said two juvenile females were driving in a white GMC Terrain rental car after the driver dropped her mother off at the college.

Before leaving, the affidavit said the driver saw a maroon Chrysler 200 occupied by a male in the college’s parking lot and later noticed him following her out of the lot traveling southbound on Brush College Road.

As the driver continued past Faries Parkway, the affidavit said she observed the male holding a handgun out of the window and firing approximately five shots toward her vehicle.

Both the driver and occupant were not harmed and there were no apparent bullet defects in the vehicle aside from the driver side rear tire being flat, according to the affidavit.

Subsequently, on Sept. 24, Decatur detectives were investigating a separate shooting when they saw the maroon Chrysler 200 and conducted a traffic stop.

A loaded handgun was recovered from the vehicle and the female driver said the male passenger was the primary owner of the vehicle while also explaining to detectives that he had driven her to Richland on Sept. 22 in the same car.

Recommended for you…

The male was then arrested for aggravated unlawful use of a weapon and on Wednesday he was arrested again at the Macon County Jail for aggravated discharge of a firearm.

He has remained in the jail since with bail set at $250,000, meaning he must post a bond of $25,000 to be released.

All preliminary charges are subject to review by the state attorney’s office.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.