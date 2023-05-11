DECATUR — Decatur police announced Thursday afternoon that they had arrested Deandrew L. Washington for first-degree murder.

Washington, 32, of Decatur, is accused of shooting 28-year-old Decatur man Travion S. Pickens, who was found mortally wounded at a home in the 100 block of West Packard Street the evening of May 5. He later died in a hospital.

In a statement, Lt. Scott Rosenbery with the Decatur Police Department said Washington was captured by his department’s officers and members of the U.S. Marshals Service Great Lakes Regional Fugitive Task Force.

Washington, who had been bailed out of the Macon County Jail in January on charges of drug dealing and forgery, was being held there again Thursday night; the amount of his bail was unavailable Thursday.

Rosenbery said detectives haven't finished their investigation of the murder and appealed for anyone with information to come forward. Call the Criminal Investigations Division at 217-424-2734 or Crime Stoppers at 217-423-8477.

