DECATUR — Police said they found and arrested a Decatur suspect wanted on a charge of attempted murder.

Clinton A. Mitchell is accused of shooting and wounding a 19-year-old man on the night of Jan. 27 after the man approached him hoping to buy cannabis.

Detective Sgt. Steve Carroll with the Decatur Police Department said the victim was invited to get into Mitchell’s vehicle to check out the different kinds of the drug he and an accomplice had for sale.

“And once he got into the vehicle they locked the doors, pulled a handgun on him and told him to lay down in the backseat, which he did,” Carroll had said.

Carroll said the victim described being held at gunpoint as the assailants drove around, and he said they intended to rob him. But he later took his chance to escape after managing to unlock a rear door and jump out of the moving vehicle in the 1000 block of North Taylor Avenue.

As he made his escape, however, police said the victim was shot and wounded in the hip by Mitchell. The wounded man then staggered over to a nearby home and banged on the front door seeking help.

Carroll said police had developed information that Mitchell was the gunman and had found and arrested him Friday evening. He remained held in the Macon County Jail Sunday with bail set at $500,000, meaning he must post a bond of $50,000 to be freed.

In addition to a preliminary charge of attempted murder, he now also faces additional preliminary charges of armed violence and being an armed habitual criminal.

“He had a gun on him when they found him,” Carroll said.

His next court date is an arraignment on Feb. 28.

A check of Macon County Circuit Court records shows that Mitchell had been charged with two earlier counts of armed robbery with a firearm in an unrelated case, but they were dropped at a court hearing Feb. 7. The charges were dismissed without prejudice, however, which means they could be refiled by prosecutors.

Updated mugshots from the Herald & Review Joseph A. Williams William A. Hosea Randolph Hayes Byron D. Theus Jetrevius O. Jarrett Phillip Gehrken Emmanuel White Aaron L. Hand