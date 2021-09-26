Decatur man arrested on battery charges after date gone wrong

DECATUR — A man who repulsed his date by talking to another woman on his phone was later arrested for domestic battery after forcing his date to kiss him, police report.

A sworn affidavit from the Macon County Sheriff’s Office said the incident happened the night of Sept. 17 in a Decatur bar.

Deputy Anthony Anello said the woman had earlier told the man “she was done with the date.”

After she went outside, Anello said, the man followed her before grabbing her neck and forcibly kissing her on the lips several times. He then grabbed her around the waist when she tried to flee.

“She advised she was disgusted by (him) kissing her and did not want him to touch her,” said Anello. Police were called and Anello said they arrived in time to find the man trying to flee by climbing over a fence. He refused commands to stop but was arrested when he failed to make it over a second fence.

He was booked on preliminary charges of domestic battery and resisting/obstructing police. All preliminary charges are subject to review by the state attorney’s office.

