Decatur man arrested on charges he tried to seduce 14-year-old relative

DECATUR — Police arrested a Decatur man Sunday night on preliminary charges he sexually exploited and tried to seduce a 14-year-old girl.

A sworn affidavit from Decatur police said the 26-year-old man acknowledged messaging the girl over Facebook messenger. But he denied Snapchatting her with sexually themed messages.

Police investigators, however, said they have pictures of the messages as proof. They were taken by the girl’s 32-year-old father, the affidavit said, after his daughter told him she was “receiving explicit messages."

“Show the pictures u send to ur girlfriend,” read one of the messages to the child from the man. “Or send something like you do to your girl.”

Another message asked for a picture showing the girl’s breasts, police report. The man also sent her pictures of him lying down in bed with his chest bare.

The affidavit said the father explained that the teenager had been in a dating relationship with another girl, which explained the “girlfriend” reference in the man’s message to her.

The man was booked on charges of grooming — the act of using electronic communications to seduce a child — and a further charge of the sexual exploitation of a child.

A check of Macon County Jail records show the man was released Tuesday from the Macon County Jail after posting a $3,000 bond on bail set at $30,000.

All preliminary charges are subject to review by the state's attorney’s office.