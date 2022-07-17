Decatur man, awakened by shots, later realizes that house was hit

DECATUR — A Decatur man, awoken by gunshots outside his home just after 12 a.m. July 4, has now discovered his house was hit by bullets, police report.

Detective Sgt. Steve Carroll with the Decatur Police Department said the 26-year-old man, who lives in the 300 block of East Garfield Avenue, called Friday to report he had found his home had in fact been hit six times.

Carroll said the man told police he has no idea why his house would be targeted by gunfire.