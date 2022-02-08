Decatur man back from military deployment attacked by wife, police say

DECATUR — A 36-year old woman was arrested on a preliminary charge of domestic battery after police say she attacked her husband, who recently returned from a military deployment.

A sworn affidavit from Decatur Police said the woman was arrested on a preliminary charge of domestic battery after she repeatedly slapped her 51-year-old husband in the face. She also struck him with a quarter-filled bottle of Powerade, according to the affidavit.

“(He) stated she threw it hard and he was having pain in his kidney area, but refused medical assistance at this time,” said the affidavit. “(He) stated they separated until after the police showed up.”

The man’s wife was interviewed and told police they had begun arguing after he got back after being away for four months and she decided to check his phone, where she found messages from other women. “(She) said she slapped him a few times in the face area with both of her palms,” the affidavit said.

“She said after that she threw a quarter-filled Powerade bottle at him making contact, but stated it was not very hard of a throw.”

The incident happened in the early hours of Jan. 31 and Macon County Jail records show the woman was booked in at 2:24 a.m. and released at 2:40 p.m. after posting a $500 bond on bail set at $5,000. Her bail conditions forbid contact with her husband or his home.

All preliminary charges are subject to review by the state attorney’s office.

