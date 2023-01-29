Decatur man beaten and robbed in his home, police say

Carroll said the victim told police he knew the robber slightly and had “hung out” with him a few times previously. He said when the man knocked on his door offering to sell drugs, he had refused because couldn’t afford them.
“So he closed the front door and then he said a short time later the suspect kicked the apartment door open, forced his way in and demanded money,” Carroll added.
“The victim once again said he didn’t have any money, whereupon the suspect punched the victim in the face and the side of his head three or four times. It then looks like the suspect went through a few drawers and searched the apartment and the bedroom. He did find some cash and took it, along with a couple of miscellaneous video game CDs.”
The robber is described as a Black male, about 5 feet, 10 inches tall, of muscular or athletic build and weighs about 180 to 190 pounds.
Carroll said the victim refused hospital treatment for his injuries.
