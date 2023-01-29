Decatur man beaten and robbed in his home, police say

DECATUR — A Decatur man was beaten and robbed by a suspect who showed up at first offering to sell him drugs, and then came back and invaded his home when the man refused the offer, police report.

Detective Sgt. Steve Carroll with the Decatur Police Department said the victim was left battered and bruised by the robbery, which happened around 9:45 p.m. Saturday at an apartment on 35th Court.

Carroll said the victim told police he knew the robber slightly and had “hung out” with him a few times previously. He said when the man knocked on his door offering to sell drugs, he had refused because couldn’t afford them.

“So he closed the front door and then he said a short time later the suspect kicked the apartment door open, forced his way in and demanded money,” Carroll added.

“The victim once again said he didn’t have any money, whereupon the suspect punched the victim in the face and the side of his head three or four times. It then looks like the suspect went through a few drawers and searched the apartment and the bedroom. He did find some cash and took it, along with a couple of miscellaneous video game CDs.”

The robber is described as a Black male, about 5 feet, 10 inches tall, of muscular or athletic build and weighs about 180 to 190 pounds.

Carroll said the victim refused hospital treatment for his injuries.

Updated mugshots from the Herald & Review Joseph A. Williams William A. Hosea Randolph Hayes Byron D. Theus Jetrevius O. Jarrett Phillip Gehrken Emmanuel White Aaron L. Hand