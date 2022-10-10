Decatur man beats cousin and fractures bone in victim's neck

DECATUR — Police reports describe Richard D. Johnson II as high on methamphetamine when he beat his cousin with a “blunt object” so severely the assault fractured a bone in the Decatur man’s neck.

The 57-year-old cousin said he had been visiting Johnson, 50, at his home in the 700 block of East Division Street when he was attacked.

“(The cousin) advised… Richard was high on methamphetamine,” said the affidavit, which was signed by Officer Mason Flanagan.

“During this visit (the cousin) disclosed to Richard that he was leaving, at which time Richard became highly upset and attacked him. (The cousin) advised he was hit an unknown amount of times in the face and head area with a blunt object, possibly a bat or a tool.”

The cousin is quoted as telling police that when he told Johnson he was going to call police, the defendant grabbed his phone and smashed it.

Flanagan said the cousin, who was left with bleeding wounds, was taken to Decatur Memorial Hospital. Doctors diagnosed the fracture in his neck that will require further treatment, Flanagan said.

Police said the battery happened in the early morning of July 30 and Johnson was found and arrested Sept. 4. Police booked him on preliminary charges of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, aggravated domestic battery, interfering with a domestic violence report and criminal damage.

The Macon County State’s Attorney filed one charge of aggravated domestic battery.

Johnson appeared in Macon County Circuit Court on Oct. 5 and waived a preliminary hearing to test the evidence against him. He entered a plea of not guilty and is due back in court for a pretrial hearing Nov. 10.

In the meantime he remains held in the Macon County Jail with bail set at $50,000, requiring him to post a bond of $5,000 to be released.