Decatur man beats girlfriend, then tries to control her interaction with police, report says

DECATUR — A Decatur boyfriend who punched and beat his girlfriend, leaving her with bloody head wounds, then tried to coach her on what to say when police arrived in the hope officers would go away, a sworn affidavit says.
But the truth came out when Decatur police saw the woman’s wounds for themselves after telling the boyfriend that he could either let her open up the front door or they would break it down.
Officer Tyler Nottingham said the 40-year-old woman had gashes measuring three inches and two-inches-long on her forehead that were still bleeding as police looked at them, along with facial swelling.
“(There were) droplets of blood in the restroom, and two sanitary pads with blood on them,” Nottingham said. “(She) indicated she had used the sanitary pads to try and absorb the blood from her head wounds to stop them from bleeding.”
The woman, who has dated the man for about a year, later told police she had been choked, dragged by the hair, punched in the head multiple times and then beaten about the face with a towel rack pole pulled from the bathroom wall. Officers had been called to the couple's home in the 1300 block of North Walnut Grove on Wednesday morning after an alarmed neighbor had seen the girlfriend being shoved into a bedroom by her boyfriend.
Nottingham said when police arrived they had a yelled conversation with the woman through the front door, but she refused to let them in. “I could hear a male’s voice as if coaching the female on what to say,” said the officer.
“(She) would not open the door and later disclosed that (he) would not let her open the door. He told her to make an excuse to get the police to go away and threatened to tell police that he had stashed drugs in the house in order to get her in trouble if she did not do as he said.”
Eventually, the couple came to a window where Nottingham saw the woman had a “towel over her head as if to conceal her obvious wounds.” Nottingham said the threat of using force to get inside finally persuaded the man to relent and allow the woman to open the door.
He was booked on preliminary charges of committing domestic battery while having a previous domestic battery conviction on his record, aggravated domestic battery and unlawful restraint. A check of Macon County Jail records Thursday showed he remained in custody with bail set at $100,000, meaning he must post a bond of $10,000 to be freed.
All preliminary charges are subject to review by the state's attorney’s office.
