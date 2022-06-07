Decatur man beats girlfriend with gas pump, soaks her in gas, police report

DECATUR — A Decatur man is jailed after police say he hit his girlfriend in the head with a gas pump nozzle and then doused her with gasoline.

The 58-year-old man was booked on a preliminary charge of committing aggravated domestic battery causing great bodily harm to the 45-year-old victim.

A sworn affidavit from Decatur police said officers arrived at the BP gas station at 1250 W. South Side Drive on May 6 to find the woman with “severe bleeding” coming from a 3-inch wound to her head.

“Officers smelled the odor of gasoline omitting from her person as officers made contact with (her),” said Officer Donald Larson, who signed the affidavit.

He describes the woman as coming out of the station having paid for gas to find the man she said was her “on and off boyfriend of three years” drunk and harassing passing drivers by screaming at them.

“(She) advised when she got to the pump and asked him to calm down, (he) grabbed her by her hair with both hands and threw her onto the ground,” said Larson.

“She advised he then got the gas pump and struck her on the head with force. She said after being struck by the gas pump, he began spraying her with gas all over her body.”

The man was then described as fleeing the scene in a car driven by friends. Police found and arrested him Saturday morning and he remained held Tuesday in the Macon County Jail. Bail is set at $75,000, requiring him to post a bond of $7,500 to be released.

Macon County Court records show he has a previous conviction for domestic battery. And his arrest on Saturday also saw him charged with aggravated driving under the influence, an offense of which he has been repeatedly convicted in the past and has a pending case.

All preliminary charges are subject to review by the state's attorney's office.

