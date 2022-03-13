Decatur man beats woman, steals her rent money, police report

“She advised she was driving in a zig-zag motion before stopping on Eldorado Street. She said when (he) exited her vehicle on the passenger side, he began striking her again with a closed fist in the head/face area.”
Kish said he found the victim suffering from cuts, swelling and bruising to her face and there was blood spattered inside her car door. The woman said that, after the beating, she discovered the $191 she had was gone.
Kish said the attack happened just after 12 a.m. Oct. 5. Police found and arrested the boyfriend Feb. 10 and he was booked on two preliminary counts of committing domestic battery while having two prior domestic battery convictions.
A check of Macon County Jail records Sunday showed he remained in custody in lieu of bail set at $15,000, requiring a bond payment of $1,500.
All preliminary charges are subject to review by the state's attorney’s office.
