Decatur man beats woman, steals her rent money, police report

DECATUR — A Decatur man repeatedly beat his 63-year-old girlfriend as she drove him in a car and then stole her rent money, police report.

A sworn affidavit said the woman had picked up the 57-year-old boyfriend who had asked her “if she was broke.” The woman had said no, but she only had $191 for rent money that was due that afternoon.

“(She) advised he stated, ‘You never give me nothing’... and started striking her in the face/head area with a closed fist,” said the affidavit, signed by Decatur Police Officer Joseph Kish.

“She advised she was driving in a zig-zag motion before stopping on Eldorado Street. She said when (he) exited her vehicle on the passenger side, he began striking her again with a closed fist in the head/face area.”

Kish said he found the victim suffering from cuts, swelling and bruising to her face and there was blood spattered inside her car door. The woman said that, after the beating, she discovered the $191 she had was gone.

Kish said the attack happened just after 12 a.m. Oct. 5. Police found and arrested the boyfriend Feb. 10 and he was booked on two preliminary counts of committing domestic battery while having two prior domestic battery convictions.

A check of Macon County Jail records Sunday showed he remained in custody in lieu of bail set at $15,000, requiring a bond payment of $1,500.

All preliminary charges are subject to review by the state's attorney’s office.

Contact Tony Reid at (217) 421-7977. Follow him on Twitter: @TonyJReid

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.