Decatur man berates city work crews, attacks neighbor, police report

DECATUR — A Decatur man, outraged over his road being blocked by city work crews, yelled profanities at them, fought with a neighbor after driving through the neighbor’s yard and was trying to arm himself with a gun when police arrived to arrest him, a sworn affidavit says.

The trouble began the afternoon of Jan. 4 in the 2200 block of North Elizabeth Street, according to Macon County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Drake Lambdin, who signed the affidavit.

Finding the road was blocked, the 31-year-old man drove by “yelling profane language at Decatur City Employees,” Lambdin said. He then drove through the neighbor’s yard at a speed of around 35mph, leaving behind multiple ruts.

This prompted the 43-year-old male neighbor to head over to the man’s house, where he spoke to both the man and his mother. Lambdin said the neighbor asked them not to drive over his yard, because it caused damage, but did say they were welcome to park on his property while the city crews were working on the road.

Lambdin said the 31-year-old was unhappy with that offer and soon burst out of his house with no shirt on, this time yelling and screaming at the neighbor.

“(He) attempted to hit (the neighbor) twice by swinging his fist as (the neighbor) was continuing to walk backwards,” added Lambdin.

“After he tried to strike (the neighbor) the second time, (the neighbor) hit him with a fist in the mouth. He began to bleed and spit on (the neighbor). He then left and stated, ‘I got something for you.’”

Lambdin said the man went back to his house and grabbed a .22 caliber rifle belonging to his mother. “He then asked his mother where the ammo was for the firearm because he was going back down the road,” said Lambdin.

By then police had arrived and, seeing the rifle lying on a couch six feet from the man, moved to seize it. Lambdin said the man’s mother tried to grab the firearm herself and, while she was pushed away to prevent her from doing that, the deputy said her son became irate again and had to be tackled to the floor.

“After fighting with him for approximately 30 seconds I advised him that he was going to get Tased,” said Lambdin. “Around this time, he stopped resisting and we were able to get him secured in handcuffs.”

The man was booked on preliminary charges of aggravated battery, aggravated assault, obstructing/resisting police and illegal possession of a firearm.

A check of Macon County Jail records Sunday showed that he was freed the day after his arrest after posting $5,000 bond on bail set at $50,000; prosecutors had asked for bail to be set at $75,000. The man’s bail conditions warn him to stay away from his neighbor.

All preliminary charges are subject to review by the state's attorney’s office.

