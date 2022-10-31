Decatur man booked on arson charge

DECATUR — Police said they booked a Decatur man on a preliminary charge of arson after he tried to torch an occupied apartment building.

A Decatur police sworn affidavit said arriving officers confronted the 23-year-old on Sunday night after the fire had been extinguished at the apartment building at 105 S. Elder Lane, home to 10 residents.

“He advised that he was aware other residents were inside of the building, but stated that he did not care,” said the affidavit.

“Offices smelled a strong odor of lighter fluid coming from inside of the building. Officers located a bottle of lighter fluid next to a wall that had been burned. Officers also observed what appeared to be a large burn mark on the north wall..."

Police said they had found the man lying on the floor of a nearby garage and still in possession of a lighter. He is quoted as telling police he was “having an episode” and hearing voices inside his head. “He said he grabbed lighter fluid and a lighter and set the wall on fire,” the affidavit said.

The smell of smoke and the stench of the lighter fluid alerted residents, who called the building manager to complain. The manager said he had accessed doorbell camera surveillance camera footage that showed the man in the area where the fire was set and at the time it started.

A check of Macon County Jail records Monday showed the man remained in custody with bail set at $100,000, requiring him to post a bond of $10,000 to be released. If he does make bail, he is ordered to stay away from the apartment building.

All preliminary charges are subject to review by the office of the state’s attorney.