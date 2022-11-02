Decatur man booked on gunrunning charges

DECATUR — Police report that a Decatur man is now jailed on preliminary charges of gunrunning.

The 24-year-old man was arrested Tuesday after a handgun found at a crime scene was traced back to him, police said.

Detective Todd Koester, a member of the Decatur Police Street Crimes Unit which targets gun offenses, said the 9mm weapon had been dropped by a suspect who fled from police. Officers had been responding to reports of “subjects with guns” in the area of North Monroe and West Olive streets on Oct. 23 and the dropped weapon was scented and found by a police dog.

Koester, writing in a sworn affidavit, said as officers began investigating the 24-year-old, they discovered he had been doing a brisk trade in buying guns and reselling them. The man does have a valid FOID card but has been reselling to customers who do not have FOID cards themselves, according to the affidavit.

“(He) admitted to Detective Koester that he has purchased approximately 20 firearms and only had a couple currently in his possession,” Koester said.

The man is quoted as telling police he went shopping at gun stores in Decatur and Pana and detectives traced two of his resold guns to a 20-year-old man who lives in Blue Mound.

The Decatur buyer said he had bought and then sold the 20-year-old a Springfield Hellcat 9mm handgun and a Riley Defense AK47 rifle, saying the arrangement was they would split the cost of the guns. Koester said when police interviewed the Blue Mound customer, who has no FOID and described himself as the Decatur buyer’s best friend, he told them he kept the rifle in a gun safe in a storage unit.

“And (he) advised the Springfield Hellcat 9mm handgun was underneath the bed in the master bedroom of his residence in Blue Mound,” said Koester. “Decatur Police recovered the Springfield Hellcat 9mm handgun and the Riley Defense AK47 firearm.”

In addition to gunrunning, the Decatur man was also booked on preliminary charges of the unlawful purchase of a firearm and the unlawful sale and delivery of firearms.

A check of Macon County Jail records Wednesday showed him to be held in lieu of $100,000 bail, which would require the posting of a $10,000 bond.

All preliminary charges are subject to review by the office of the state’s attorney.