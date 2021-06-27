Decatur man borrows car, won't give it back, then robs the owner of it at gunpoint, police report

DECATUR — Police are looking for a Decatur man who borrowed a car from a friend and then hit the friend in the head with a handgun before robbing him of the vehicle at gunpoint.

Detective Sgt. Chris Copeland with the Decatur Police Department said the 49-year-old owner of the Nissan sport utility vehicle had loaned it to his friend two months ago. But when he asked for it back because he had decided to sell it, he got no response.

“He tried numerous times to retrieve the vehicle and then finally located it at 5 p.m. Friday (it was in a bar parking lot) and took possession of the vehicle and parked it in his driveway,” Copeland said.

The detective said the 39-year-old friend showed up at the man’s house Saturday afternoon just before the owner was going to call police about what had happened to his vehicle. The owner heard the friend yelling at the owner’s girlfriend, who was outside, and he was subjected to verbal abuse himself for taking the car back when he stepped outside.

“Then the friend pulls out a black handgun, points it at him, and makes a statement saying, ‘I should pop your (expletive),'” said Copeland. "He then struck the owner on the left side of his head with the handgun before running over to the Nissan, while holding the handgun, and getting into the driver’s seat and driving away.”

Copeland said the suspect, who is known to police, is being sought on preliminary charges of armed robbery, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon and aggravated unlawful use of a weapon. All preliminary charges are subject to review by the state attorney’s office.

