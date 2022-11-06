Decatur man breaks in, steals woman's underwear, police report

DECATUR — A Decatur man is facing multiple charges after police said he broke into his ex-girlfriend’s apartment and stole belongings valued at $1,400, including all of her underwear.

A sworn Decatur Police Department affidavit said the 22-year-old man also helped himself to every swimsuit the 26-year-old woman owns and “numerous pairs” of her shoes.

Police investigating the Oct. 21 burglary on Camelot Drive also noted the man had removed all the curtains and associated hardware from the woman's home and taken all four of the door handles from her car.

She is quoted as telling police she had come home in the evening to find her ex-boyfriend inside after he had broken in.

“(She) said that she spent approximately two hours ‘begging’ him to leave her apartment,” said the affidavit, signed by Officer Kimberly Chaney. “She said he relented to leave only after she promised he could return if he brought her stolen items. She said that he did later return but she did not allow him in.”

Chaney said the man, later interviewed by police, admitted he had been in the apartment, had taken items and also confessed to “leaving handwritten notes” throughout the woman’s home.

The officer noted this is only the latest in a series of break-ins at the woman's apartment, and said the victim estimates he has been there more than 50 times, having worked out a way to manipulate a looking door handle mechanism.

The man was booked on preliminary charges of criminal trespass, residential burglary and criminal damage.

Macon County Jail records showed he was freed after posting a bond of $5,000 on bail set at $50,000. His bail conditions forbid contact with the ex-girlfriend and order him to stay away from her home.

All preliminary charges are subject to review by the office of the state’s attorney.