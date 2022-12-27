Decatur man carries gun 'because there is a lot going on,' police say

DECATUR — After he was subdued by a state trooper trying to arrest him, Decatur man Aziz D. Jarrett-XHamilton was disarmed of a gun he said he carried because “there is a lot going on,” according to a sworn affidavit.

Jarrett-XHamilton, 29, was arrested on the morning of Nov. 28 and is also quoted as telling police he bought the handgun the day before for $100.

Trooper Scott Bissonnette, who signed the affidavit, said he encountered the defendant after making a traffic stop on a car at East Wood and South Hilton streets because the driver was not wearing a seatbelt.

Bissonette said Jarrett-XHamilton was a passenger who bailed out of the vehicle and was chased down and caught. “Jarrett fell while running and began to resist as I attempted to control his hands,” said Bissonette.

“As I was doing so, I felt what I thought to be a firearm in his jacket pocket. I struggled with Jarrett for an extended time while giving him verbal commands to put his hands behind his back and to stop resisting.”

Bissonette said additional officers arrived and Jarrett-XHamilton was handcuffed and the gun seized from his pocket.

Prosecutors say the defendant has no FOID card and has been charged with the aggravated unlawful use of a weapon. He is due to be arraigned Jan. 3 in Macon County Circuit Court. Macon County Jail records show he was rleeased Dec. 1 after posting a $2,000 bond on bail set at $20,000.

