Decatur man caught stealing is held until cops arrive, report says

DECATUR — Police say Phillip G. Fornwalt Jr. was busy using an electric saw to slice off and steal parts of a Decatur woman’s car when he was confronted by the owner and a male friend.

“(They) both observed the hood on the vehicle was up and Phillip was using a reciprocating saw to cut the manifold on the engine,” said Officer James Pinney, who signed the affidavit.

“(The male friend) confronted Phillip, who then attempted to get into his Jeep Grand Cherokee and leave the area. (The friend) got into the Jeep with Phillip and was trying to restrain him to keep him from leaving. He held onto Phillip until Decatur Police arrived and then turned him over.”

The incident dates to around noon Dec. 24 in the 900 block of North Woodford Street. Pinney said Fornwalt, 54, didn’t try to deny what he had been doing when questioned, explaining he had been trying to cut off the car’s catalytic converter, a valuable part of the exhaust system.

But Fornwalt alleged that he had been told that all the vehicles parked at that address “were junk, and he was allowed to take whatever parts from the vehicles that he wanted,” as quoted by Pinney.

Police checked the defendant’s Jeep and found a reciprocating saw, various batteries and chargers, a battery-powered impact driver and a floor jack.

Fornwalt appeared in Macon County Circuit Court on Dec. 29 and was arraigned on charges of burglary and possession of burglary tools. He has yet to enter a formal plea and his case is set for a preliminary hearing Wednesday.

Court records also show that, before his latest arrest, he was the subject of a warrant after failing to show up in court to answer charges he had violated probation. Fornwalt had been sentenced to 24 months probation in September 2021 after being convicted in two separate cases of theft and burglary.

A check of Macon County Jail records Sunday showed that he remained in custody with bail set at $130,000, meaning he must post a bond of $13,000 to be freed.

