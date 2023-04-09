DECATUR — A Decatur man with several previous reports of being shot at was caught up in another incident of gun violence Saturday morning, police say.

Sgt. Brandon Rolfs with Decatur Police said this time, two vehicles pulled up around 9:20 a.m. near an address the man was visiting in the 2600 block of East Garfield Avenue and it appeared several gunmen opened fire.

Rolfs said patrol officers dispatched to the scene were soon approached by the man’s 39-year-old mother who told them her son, 21, had been shot at.

“But when officers spoke with him, he said there were people shooting out of a vehicle but he never really confirmed that he was the one being shot at,” added Rolfs.

“He just claimed he parked and exited his vehicle when all of a sudden he heard gunshots and he took off running and doesn’t know anything more than that.”

Rolfs said police had some skepticism about the level of the man’s knowledge, noting two other incidents in the past year in which he had also been a potential target for gunfire. The man was arrested during the same period for the illegal possession of a weapon.

“And so even though people have shot at him before and he has carried a gun illegally, he claims he doesn't have any enemies and he doesn’t know why anyone would shoot at him,” Rolfs said.

He said officers had found one parked car with a shattered window from the gunfire but no other obvious signs of bullet damage. He said two spent .40 caliber and five spent 9mm shell casings were collected from the scene.

