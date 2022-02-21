Decatur man caught with $19,000 worth of cocaine, 8 pounds of cannabis, police say

DECATUR — Police said they raided a Decatur home and caught a man in possession of eight pounds of cannabis and almost seven ounces of cocaine, the cocaine alone having a street value of some $19,000.

A sworn affidavit said the raid was carried out on the evening of Feb. 8 by members of the Decatur Police Street Crimes Unit and the police department’s Emergency Response Team.

The affidavit described the 29-year-old man as fleeing to the basement of his home in the 1000 block of East Elmhurst Avenue where he was taken into custody following a violent struggle. One officer was hurt and required medical treatment, police said.

Officers seized two digital scales along with eight large bags and 37 smaller bags packed with cannabis.

“Also located in the search, detectives located a copious amount of cocaine inside the kitchen air fryer,” the affidavit said. "This bag (containing the cocaine) had a total weight of 190.8 grams (6.7 ounces)."

The affidavit quotes the man as admitting he sold cannabis but said he claimed the cocaine was for his own personal use. “From my over 22 years of experience, I believe that due to the amount of cocaine along with the functional digital scales, this cocaine was destined for sale,” said Detective Jeffrey Hockaday, who signed the affidavit.

“The approximate street value of the cocaine would be $19,000. At the time the (dealer) was placed in custody, he had $5,780 in his possession.”

The man was booked on two preliminary charges of drug dealing and the aggravated resistance of a police officer. Macon County Circuit Court records show he was sentenced to seven years in prison in 2013 after pleading guilty to a charge of dealing in cocaine.

A check of the Macon County Jail on Monday showed he remained held in custody with bail set at $200,000, meaning he must post a bond of $20,000 to be released.

All preliminary charges are subject to review by the state's attorney’s office.

Contact Tony Reid at (217) 421-7977. Follow him on Twitter: @TonyJReid

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.