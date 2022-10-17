Decatur man caught with gun in 'high crime area,' police report

DECATUR — Detrich L. Barbee came face-to-face with a police patrol as he strode through a “high crime area” while armed with an illegally owned handgun, a sworn affidavit said.

The Decatur police affidavit said Barbee, 42, was carrying an open red plastic cup of beer in one hand while the outline of a “semi-automatic handgun” could be seen in the front pocket of his hooded sweatshirt after he was stopped in the 1200 block of North Union Street.

“The 1200 block of North Union Street is a high-crime area where officers have made numerous arrests for unlawfully possessed firearms and illegal narcotics,” said Officer Clayton Zilz, a member of the police department’s Community Action Team which targets gun offenses. The officer had stopped Barbee at 11:30 p.m. Sept. 5.

“During a Mirandized interview, Detrich advised he was carrying the handgun for protection and stated he had purchased the firearm a few months prior from a firearms store in Covington, Tennessee," Zilz added.

The officer said the gun was loaded and Barbee also had a spare loaded magazine held inside a gun holster clipped to the waistband of his jeans. Police said Barbee’s criminal record shows six prior felony convictions for offenses ranging from theft to criminal damage and drug dealing, and he is not allowed to own a firearm.

Barbee appeared in Macon County Circuit Court on Sept. 21 and pleaded not guilty to being a felon in possession of a weapon. Judge Rodney Forbes found probable cause to try him after conducting a preliminary hearing and the defendant is due back in court for a pretrial hearing Oct. 27.

A check of Macon County Jail records Monday showed that Barbee remained in custody with bail set at $50,000, requiring him to post a bond of $5,000 to be released.