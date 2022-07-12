Decatur man, caught with illegal gun, tells police he doesn't want to lie to them

DECATUR — Police said a polite Decatur man, caught with an illegally owned gun, told arresting officers “I don’t want to look you in the eye and say it’s not mine or my prints won’t be on it, so I would rather just not make a statement.”

A sworn affidavit from Decatur Police said the man, who is on parole and has convictions for burglary, had run from them as a patrol approached him on the evening of July 6 in the 500 block of West William Street.

Officers gave chase and recovered a .22 caliber semi-automatic handgun from the man’s “flight path” as he fled, along with his cellphone. The 27-year-old man was described as fleeing inside a building in the 300 block of North Monroe Street but later came out and was arrested.

Officer Clayton Zilz, who signed the affidavit, said the man was found to have an outstanding warrant for his arrest when he was taken into custody. He was booked on a preliminary charge of being a felon in possession of a weapon.

A check of Macon County Jail records Tuesday showed he remained in custody with bail set at $200,000, requiring him to post a bond of $20,000 to be freed.

All preliminary charges are subject to review by the state attorney’s office.