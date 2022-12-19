 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
top story

Decatur man charged after taking kids on terrifying ride

DECATUR — Police said a Decatur man took two children and their mother on a terrifying ride when he plunged his sport utility vehicle down a six-foot embankment and crashed into a shopping center parking lot.

The children, backseat passengers aged 6 and 2, escaped injury as did the man and the 31-year-old mother, who has also been his girlfriend for the past six years.

A sworn affidavit from Decatur police said several witnesses watched the Ford Explorer, which had been westbound in the 300 block of West Pershing Road, drive off the highway and crash into the south parking lot of Brettwood Village on the morning of Aug. 23.

Police had been looking for the 27-year-old driver since the incident and found and arrested him Nov. 20. He was booked on a preliminary charge of endangering the life and health of the children by his driving.

Officer Donald Larson, who signed the affidavit, said the man was booked on a further preliminary charge of domestic battery which dates to an incident May 10 when he was accused of leaving his girlfriend with bloody face wounds after repeatedly punching her.

Larson said the woman had been interviewed at the scene of the SUV plunge, where police found her alone with the children and the vehicle, which was left with a damaged undercarriage and a shattered windshield.

Asked what happened in the moments before her boyfriend had suddenly driven off the road, Larson quotes the woman as saying she had been a front seat passenger and was getting angry with him because he “would not stop talking (expletive.)”

Larson added: “(She) stated that because he would not stop ‘talking (expletive)’ she grabbed his phone from his lap and threw it out the passenger window into the roadway. She stated in the time it took for her to look down and back up again, he had steered the vehicle off the roadway, down an embankment and into the south parking lot of the Brettwood Village shopping center.”

Macon County Jail records show the man was released Nov. 23 after posting a $300 bond on bail set at $3,000. His bail conditions forbid contact with his girlfriend and order him to stay away from her home.

All preliminary charges are subject to review by the office of the state’s attorney.

Contact Tony Reid at (217) 421-7977. Follow him on Twitter: @TonyJReid

