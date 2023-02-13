DECATUR — Jonathan S. Dean will appear in Macon County Circuit Court Wednesday to face a preliminary hearing on charges he repeatedly raped a Decatur girl, beginning when the child was 10.

A sworn affidavit filed by Decatur police said officers began investigating the case Jan. 10 and arrested the 36-year-old defendant 12 days later.

Dean was arraigned Jan. 30 on four counts of predatory criminal sexual assault to a child victim who is now aged 11. He has yet to enter a formal plea.

The affidavit said a “forensic interview” was conducted by an expert interviewer in which the girl described, using slang terms for body parts, how she would be raped and made to perform other sexual acts in Dean’s bedroom.

“(She) described how Jonathan would show her Youtube videos of people doing the same thing on his phone,” said Officer Brian Oros, who signed the affidavit. “She advised they would be grown-ups who are doing these things.”

A check of Macon County Jail records Monday showed that Dean remains in what the jail calls “protective custody.” His bail is set at $300,000, requiring him to post a bond of $30,000 to be released. Prosecutors had asked for bail to be set at $500,000.

If he does make bail, Dean is ordered to stay away from the girl and to also have no contact with anyone under the age of 18.

