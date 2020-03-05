Decatur man charged with child sex crimes by federal grand jury

URBANA — A federal grand jury has indicted a 30-year-old Decatur man on charges that he sexually exploited a child younger than 14.

The U.S. Attorney's Office for the Central District of Illinois said in a statement that Courtney Wililams was arrested and appeared in federal court in Urbana last month.

The indictment charges him with enticement of a minor, attempted sexual exploitation of children, and sex trafficking of children, specifically a child under the age of 14, to engage in a commercial sex act.

Prosecutors say Williams used the internet and a cellphone to entice a girl to engage in sexual activity during a period of time between Jan. 17 and Jan. 25.

According to an affidavit in the case, Williams portrayed himself as a 17-year-old male while communicating with the girl by Snapchat and text, including the TextNow application. He asked for sexually explicit photos and to meet to engage in sexual activity, the affidavit said.

The affidavit said Williams picked up the girl on Jan. 24, took her to his house, gave her drugs that caused her to lose consciousness and then sexually assaulted her.