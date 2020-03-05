Decatur man charged with child sex crimes by federal grand jury

URBANA — A federal grand jury has indicted a 30-year-old Decatur man on charges that he sexually exploited a child younger than 14.
The U.S. Attorney's Office for the Central District of Illinois said in a statement that Courtney Wililams was arrested and appeared in federal court in Urbana last month.
The indictment charges him with enticement of a minor, attempted sexual exploitation of children, and sex trafficking of children, specifically a child under the age of 14, to engage in a commercial sex act.
Prosecutors say Williams used the internet and a cellphone to entice a girl to engage in sexual activity during a period of time between Jan. 17 and Jan. 25.
According to an affidavit in the case, Williams portrayed himself as a 17-year-old male while communicating with the girl by Snapchat and text, including the TextNow application. He asked for sexually explicit photos and to meet to engage in sexual activity, the affidavit said.
The affidavit said Williams picked up the girl on Jan. 24, took her to his house, gave her drugs that caused her to lose consciousness and then sexually assaulted her.
If convicted, for enticement of a minor, the penalty is 10 years to life in prison; for attempted sexual exploitation of a child, the penalty is 15 to 30 years in prison; and, for sex trafficking of children, Williams faces a penalty of 15 years to life in prison, the U.S. Attorney's Office said.
Records show he is being held in the Macon County Jail.
The government is represented by Assistant U.S. Attorney Elly M. Peirson in the prosecution. The charges are the result of investigation by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement Homeland Security Investigations and the Decatur Police Department.
This case is prosecuted as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide Department of Justice initiative to combat child sexual exploitation and abuse.
