DECATUR — Zachary M. Pherigo, 23, is charged with aggravated criminal sexual abuse after police say he got a 16-year-old Decatur girl pregnant.

A sworn affidavit from Decatur police said the girl gave birth to the baby July 29 and the case was brought to the attention of law enforcement by the girl’s 34-year-old mother, who contacted them in October of 2022.

The girl is quoted as telling police about a homecoming night consensual encounter with Pherigo. “(She) advised this was the only sexual encounter she ever had with Zach,” said Officer James Wrigley, who signed the affidavit.

Police got the chance to gather more evidence on Oct. 24 when officers responded to a domestic battery complaint at a residence involving the girl and Pherigo.

“During the course of the investigation, Zachary made admissions about (the girl) dropping off his ‘son’ at the residence,” added Wrigley. “Zachary was arrested as a result of this investigation on the charge of domestic battery.”

The officer said more information against Pherigo arrived Dec. 14 when an email was turned over to police by a building administrator at a Decatur high school. The email had been flagged for “potential for self-harm/grief activity” and was allegedly sent by Pherigo to the girl.

In the message Pherigo keeps telling her he is sorry, assures her he loves her and says he can’t fall asleep unless he is looking at her picture on his phone. Another part of the email reads: “I’m sorry I ruined your life. I’m sorry I’m sorry we had a baby…”

Pherigo was arrested Jan. 24 on the sex charge and court records show he is due to appear in Macon County Circuit Court on Feb. 15 for a preliminary hearing. Macon County Jail records show he remained in custody Wednesday with bail set at $20,000, requiring him to post a bond of $2,000 to be released.

The aggravated sexual abuse charge is not Pherigo’s first brush with serious legal trouble.

In June of 2018 he was sentenced to 48 months probation after pleading guilty to involuntary manslaughter after shooting to death his 2-year-old nephew, Justin Lee Murphy Jr. Pherigo said they had been playing a game of “cops and robbers" with a real gun the defendant claimed to have found on the street.

He was also sentenced to 180 days in jail but that was canceled out by credit for time served since his arrest after the shooting in October of 2017. Pherigo had also admitted a further charge of obstruction of justice for giving false information to detectives probing the killing.

Pherigo had originally been charged with murder but took a plea deal for the lesser charges negotiated by defense attorney Steve Perbix.

Judge Jeffrey Geisler had noted Pherigo had shown remorse for his nephew’s death. The judge said the defendant's greatest punishment would be having to live with what he had done.

