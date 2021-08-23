Decatur man charged with rape

DECATUR — A Decatur man has been charged with sexually assaulting a female acquaintance after she refused his romantic advances.

A sworn affidavit from the Macon County Sheriff’s Office said 34-year-old Timothy J. Carr cornered the woman in her bedroom and, after trying to kiss her, pinned the woman to her bed and covered her mouth and nose up to stop her from screaming.

Carr was described as performing sex acts on the woman before raping her while covering her face with a pillow.

The affidavit said the woman was attacked on the evening of August 5 and a check of Macon County Circuit Court records said charges were filed against him by the state attorney’s office August 17. He is accused of criminal sexual assault involving force, domestic battery and violating an order of protection.

Carr remained held in the Macon County Jail Monday with bail set at $50,000, meaning he must post a bond of $5,000 to be released. His next court hearing is Aug. 31.

