DECATUR — Phillip R. Woods, a Decatur man with a long history of robbery and other offenses, has been jailed after police said he held up a McDonald’s restaurant drive-thru window while armed with a screwdriver.

A sworn affidavit from the Decatur Police Department said the crime dates to Jan. 12. The 55-year-old defendant at first tried to open the cash register with his bare hands after leaning into the drive-thru window of the business at 962 W. Eldorado St.

He was frustrated in his efforts to get the cash drawer open and fled on foot, only to return a short time later armed with the screwdriver.

“The suspect (later identified as Woods) again opens the drive through window and uses the screwdriver to pry open the cash register,” said Sgt. Brandon Rolfs, who signed the affidavit.

“A McDonald’s employee confronts the suspect who raises the screwdriver in his right hand and makes a stabbing motion towards the employee. The suspect then eventually flees after collecting… $275 from the store.”

Rolfs said the crime was captured by security cameras and the images were circulated to see if anyone recognized the suspect.

“Detectives received information from patrol officers, Macon County Sheriff’s Office jail staff as well as Oasis Day Center staff that the subject in this incident closely resembled Phillip Woods,” added Rolfs. The affidavit said he was tracked down and arrested Jan. 21.

Rolfs said a rundown of Woods’ criminal career shows eight prior charges and four convictions for robbery along with three prior convictions for weapons offenses.

“In total, Woods shows to have a prior kidnapping charge, eight robbery charges, two burglary charges, two criminal damage charges, six obstructing charges, two public peace charges, two sexual assault charges, 11 assault charges, seven larceny charges, seven dangerous drugs charges, two flight escape charges and two weapons offenses charges,” said Rolfs.

Woods was arraigned in Macon County Circuit Court Jan. 30 on his latest charge of armed robbery and is due back in court Wednesday for a preliminary hearing; he has yet to enter a formal plea.

Macon County Jail records show he remained in custody Sunday with bail set at $150,000, requiring him to post a bond of $15,000 to be released.

